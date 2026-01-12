Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dog Walking forecast calling for extended walks today

Rear Admiral Wignut is a fan of Good morning Cleveland, but obviously she looks forward to the dog walking segment the most.
Meet Rear Admiral Wingnut!
CLEVELAND — I know it's the middle of January. The middle of winter. But can we dream of warmer times?!

Sandee Ferrell sent in this adorable water dog. It's Rear Admiral Wingnut reporting for duty!

Sir, you're adorable. And I can't thank you enough for being a loyal viewer of the Dog Walking Forecast on GMC. I'm eager to get back into spring and warmer boating weather, also.

In the meantime, stay out of the water. Even though we're sunny today, temps are seasonable, which means upper 30s. Soak up the sun, though, because tomorrow may be warmer but windier and eventually wetter.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

