Dog Walking forecast calling for extended walks today

CLEVELAND — I know it's the middle of January. The middle of winter. But can we dream of warmer times?!

Sandee Ferrell sent in this adorable water dog. It's Rear Admiral Wingnut reporting for duty!

Sir, you're adorable. And I can't thank you enough for being a loyal viewer of the Dog Walking Forecast on GMC. I'm eager to get back into spring and warmer boating weather, also.

In the meantime, stay out of the water. Even though we're sunny today, temps are seasonable, which means upper 30s. Soak up the sun, though, because tomorrow may be warmer but windier and eventually wetter.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter