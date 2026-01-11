Dog Walking Forecast: Cold and snowy Sunday

Happy Sunday! Vicki Evans sent in this adorable photo of her pup, Cleo, a 9-year-old poodle who loves his mom, ice cream and cheese.

If you plan to take your furry friend for a walk today, be sure to limit their time outside or protect their paws, as it is a snowy Sunday.

While heavy snow hit Northeast Ohio early Sunday morning, more is on the way this afternoon. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected, so snow totals could approach 5 or 6 inches by the end of the day, triggering a Winter Weather Advisory for Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast?

