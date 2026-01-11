Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dog Walking Forecast: Cold and snowy Sunday

If you plan to walk your furry friend today, make sure to limit their time outside or protect their paws from the snow and salt!
Happy Sunday! Vicki Evans sent in this adorable photo of her pup, Cleo, a 9-year-old poodle who loves his mom, ice cream and cheese.

If you plan to take your furry friend for a walk today, be sure to limit their time outside or protect their paws, as it is a snowy Sunday.

While heavy snow hit Northeast Ohio early Sunday morning, more is on the way this afternoon. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected, so snow totals could approach 5 or 6 inches by the end of the day, triggering a Winter Weather Advisory for Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

