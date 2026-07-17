DOG WALKING FORECAST: Keep the walks on a short leash again today

Take after our dog of the day and take extra naps today instead of long walks!

Speaking of, meet Oreo!

This pupdorable doggie lives with his dog mom, Michele Miller.

Miller sent in this photo to News 5 of Oreo and told us he is a corgi mix.

As you can see from the picture, he loves his naps!

He also loves to play with the kids in his neighborhood.

But as I mentioned above, today is a better day to paws any outdoor plans and play inside, at least for this morning and afternoon.

Wildfire smoke will linger today, but it will gradually improve around dinnertime!

So, if you and your pups are getting cabin fever, wait until this evening to get some fresher air.

However, have your ears perked for thunder.

A couple of evening storms are also possible. More storms are expected tomorrow as well.

Stay safe, pups!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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