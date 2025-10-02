DOG WALKING FURCAST: Frigid digits out the doggy door, but we will be panting by the afternoon!

This pretty pooch is Poppy!

According to her momma, Jessica Moses, Poppy is a 4-year-old shitzu who is a bit of a diva doggie.

She would much rather walk only a block and have her humans carry her the rest of the way, like the queen of the backyard she is!

Poppy is also styled to the nines and rocks a fetching bow in her hair every day - but they must be different every day too!

She also takes her role as kitty paw-trol very seriously, believing it's her job to herd her feline roommates.

Poppy is the little sister of Lulu and Ben!

Moses said she is absolutely the light in their lives!! She sure brought a smile to our faces this morning!

Poppy and her family watch Good Morning Cleveland every day and love getting that accurate dog walking forecast from our very own Trent Magill!

So let's get to that furcast, without further ado!

You may want a doggie sweater this morning.

It will be chilly this morning with digits only in the furties!

But this is layers season.

It might be chilly out the door, but temperatures are expected to steadily rise to the mid and even upper 70s by this afternoon.

Have a fabulous day!

