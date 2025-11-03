Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Double dogs, double weather trouble for today's dog walkers

Meet Molly and Maggie!
Double trouble... in the best way! 🐾

Deb Roberts from Olmsted Falls sent us this adorable photo of Molly and Maggie, two Boston Terrier/Rat Terrier mix sisters from the same litter.

These rescue pups are partners in crime. They love their walks, playing fetch, and a good old-fashioned wrestling match. Deb says they’re her two little shadows, following her everywhere she goes... talk about pawsitively loyal!

As for today’s fur-cast... it’s a blustery one! Expect isolated light rain, temps stuck in the 40s, and gusty winds up to 30 mph. Bundle up if you’re heading out for a walk, because it’s definitely a “hang onto your leash” kind of day! Much drier/calmer if you can hold the walks off until late afternoon/evening.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

