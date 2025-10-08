Dynamic duo dog walking forecast!

Two for the price of one!

Get ready to wag your tails and say hello to Fido and Tiny!

This dynamic duo is actually a brother and sister, and they were both adopted from Rescue Village.

Their dog momma, Carolyn Bice, told News 5 that they love car rides and shopping (two doggos after my own heart!)

Their favorite store is the Chardon Walmart. They love to sniff out the deals for bones and squeaky toys while shopping!

Fido and Tiny might want to look for doggy sweaters on their next shopping trip. Temperatures are crashing!

Today will be MUCH drier than yesterday and brighter too! It will be a pup-tacular October day, but it will certainly be chilly.

Highs are only expected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

Pawfect for a long walk (wink wink to all the hoomans).

