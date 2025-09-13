Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Feeling a little damp-eared? Here's your Saturday dog walking forecast

Feeling a little damp-eared?

Grab an umbrella this afternoon and take a look at Asa Charles!

Shout out to Elma Rosler, who submitted this cute picture of Asa to Good Morning Cleveland, getting ready to go on a hike.

Weather will mostly cooperate today for that with upper 70s near the lake and low 80s inland, but keep in mind that there could be a quick passing shower or two during the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be comfortable this evening for a late walk too.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

