Foggy Dog Walking Forecast for this Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Foggy Doggy walk on this Wednesday. It's a bit soggy, too.

We'll have to wait until tonight for steady, heavier rain, but more on that in the main weather story here.

As far as today goes, things get much easier in the second half of the day.

Speaking of easy. Check this out.

Francine Young taught her dog Max how to communicate. Have you ever wished you knew what your dog was thinking?!

She says Max is a very smart dog.

He uses buttons to communicate.

When he hits the red button, he wants to go outside; magenta means a snack; blue means to go with you; and pink means he’s upset. What's wilder is that it only took a couple of hours to get him trained to use the buttons!

There's no doubt in Max's four years that this Collie-German Shepherd has become a hit with the neighborhood kids.

They even play tag!

Tag will be a bit muddier the next few days. We're warmer but much wetter.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter