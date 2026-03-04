Forecast: Dense Fog Advisories followed by waves of rain and warmth the rest of the week

CLEVELAND — Dense fog will continue through the morning on Wednesday, especially along the shoreline counties. The dense fog advisories are in effect until 11 AM Wednesday for the entire News 5 viewing area.

Visibility will improve but clouds are slow to fade. That'll keep temps on the cool side again today. Seasonable. 40s for Cleveland by early afternoon before the lake breeze develops. Plan on temps dipping back into the 30s for the PM Drive while areas inaldn continue the rebound. 50s likely for Akron today.

We're tracking more rain for tonight. Widespread rain returning before midnight with embedded thunder and downpours hanging around until the AM Drive.

There's another wave right on the heels of our overnight rain. Plan on more downpours and thunder midday into Thursday afternoon.

These rounds of rain will fill our creeks and streams. Main rivers should be able to handle the flow, but we'll be monitoring river gauges closely.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Dense Fog. Staying cloudy with an afternoon lake breeze. Rain returns tonight. | High: 46º (50s inland)

Thursday: Another wave of heavy rain/thunder. | High: 55º

Friday: A few rain showers. Warmer | High: 63º

Saturday: Scattered t-showers. | High: 67º

Sunday: Isolated Showers. Cooler. | High: 56º

Monday: Drier. Partly Sunny. | High: 62º

Tuesday: Showers possible. Warmer inland. | High: 67º

