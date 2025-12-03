Frigid Dog Walking Forecast: Walk carefully, it's icy this morning

Happy Wednesday, friends and today’s featured pup is as sweet as the treats she loves!

Meet Lily, sent in by Genie Jakubowski. Lily is a 7½-year-old Cavachon, that irresistible mix of Bichon Frise fluff and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel charm. She’s a total people-lover, though other dogs don’t always make her tail wag quite as much.

One thing she does love? Peanut butter.

Every morning, she shares peanut butter bread with her dad, and every evening she samples his peanut butter cookies. And not just any cookies, her favorite is the Nutter Butter. Lily’s living the cookie dream.

Genie and her husband drove to southern Ohio’s Amish country to bring Lily home, and ever since, she’s been their gentle, affectionate shadow. She’s never cared much for toys; she just wants to love and be loved. And honestly? That’s perfect.

As for today’s walk, bundle up, we’re looking at a mostly cloudy and cold day with highs near 30º. Snow returns tonight, followed by even colder air sweeping in after.

So keep those paws warm, keep the peanut butter flowing, and give Lily an extra cuddle she’s built for cozy days like this.

