Tanker truck crash closes I-271 between I-71 and I-77

A tanker truck snarled traffic on Wednesday around 4 a.m. after it crashed on I-271 near Granger Township.

I-271 is closed between I-71 and I-77 (Route 94 and Brecksville Road). Police and fire crews, as well as a hazmat team, were brought in to clear the crash.

Authorities estimate the road may be closed the rest of the day due to the extensive cleanup.

The detour for northbound motorists is I-71 to SR-3 north, then SR-303 east to SR-176 south, back to I-271.

The Granger Township Fire Department said that the tanker was carrying ethanol. The semi truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

An evacuation order wasn't required, and nearby residents aren't in immediate danger.

"We appreciate the public’s patience as crews work diligently to secure the area and ensure the safety of everyone involved,” said Lt. Johnathon Tibbs. “Our top priority is containing the spill, protecting the community, and reopening the roadway as soon as it is safe to do so.”

It's unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.