From sweaty doggies to soggy doggies

Happy Tango Tuesday!

This blue-eyed beauty is Tango!

His fur-ther, Bill Wolohan, sent News 5 this puptastic photo of Tango.

Tango is a wonderful mix of Border Collie, Husky, and Chow. A pawfect trio!

Wolohan says he is the best dog ever and that Tango loves getting pets, eating ice cream, and, of course, taking lots of walks!

With all that fur, Tango may need some extra water during afternoon walks!

Temperatures are expected to jump into the upper 70s, and we will be flirting with the 80s!

A preview of the dog days of summer!

A few showers are possible, but most of the day looks dry.

However, some ruff weather is expected by this evening.

Hopefully, Tango keeps those pawesome ears perked up to listen for thunder.

When the thunder starts to rumble in, it’s time to lie low.

Strong storms are possible this evening and into tonight, starting in our northern communities and moving south.

Some of these storms could get strong, too... so many, sure, all the doggies have a safe place to go when thunder roars!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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