Get out the doggy door for another great day! Your dog walking forecast for September 11

Give a big sniff and tail wag to Fiona!

Her human, Dick Fotoples, told News 5 all about fabulous Fiona and what makes her so special!

Fiona is a 3-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog and loves healthy treats like bananas and carrots. She has great taste!

Her favorite hobby is snuggling and napping, but she is always down for sniff-filled adventures in new neighborhoods and parks, especially with her furry best friend, a golden retriever that lives down the street!

Once again, it's a cool start to the day - so Fiona is in luck with her thick and fluffy coat!

However, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s during the afternoon under a blanket of sun.

Make sure your four-legged friends have plenty of fresh water ready after their afternoon and evening walks.

If you’ve got a sprinkler, now’s a great time to let them splash and get the zoomies, and let’s be honest, with all these dry days, your lawn’s not complaining either!

