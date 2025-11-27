Listen up! We need all the pups to be all ears for this wild weather forecast!

Let's go NEO! Are you ready for some wild Wednesday weather?!

Give me a big woof woof if you are!

We need you to be all ears for this furcast...like our dog of the day...Walter!

His ears are sooooo cute! We are obsessed!

Krissa Reilly, Walter's dog mom, sent News 5 this photo of Walter.

He is a miniature schnauzer!

We are told he watches News 5 often, and Walter has two favorites!

He loves it whenever Tessa DiTirro introduces “Let’s Go NEO!” and he also enjoys watching Trent Magill!

And Trent is busy today with this furcast.

Don't be fooled by the mild temperatures out the doggie door early this morning.

Temps drop like a rock by the afternoon! Get the doggy sweaters and doggy booties by the afternoon with temperatures in the 30s, howling winds, and even some snowflakes!

It might be a bit slippery on any untreated surface!

The lake effect snow machine picks up on Thanksgiving.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter