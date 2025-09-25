Paw-ma Mia, here we go again!

It's time for your dog walking furcast!

But first, give a big 'ol tail wagging hello to Mia!

She is a 4-year-old lab-pittie mix, with the shiniest coat and a great sense of fashion, we might add!

Mia looks ready for any weather that comes her way.

Her human mom, Kristin Bergdorf, said they adopted Mia from One of a Kind Pets in Akron.

She’s a sweet girl, still full of puppy energy, but also down for cuddles and thinks she’s a lap dog (who would have the heart to say no to that face?!).

Her favorite toy is her giant stuffed lamb animal (Lamby to the rescue!!)

She is also quite the ball player and will make you play whether you want to or not by throwing the ball at you!

Talk about a ruff competitor.

She loves to be outside. If the sun’s out, Mia’s out, and we think that means Mia is going to love the forecast for later today, especially compared to yesterday's gloomy weather!

Muddy paws are still possible early as widespread, steady showers are expected Thursday morning, especially in our eastern communities.

However, once we get to the afternoon, though, here comes the sun!

A spotty t-shower is possible here and there during the afternoon and evening, but they will be few and fur between!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter