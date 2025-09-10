Paws-itively perfect dog walking forecast for September 10

What a distinguished gentleman!

Our top dog of the day is Mr. Theo!

Theo's proud pup parent, James Buckholdt, told us he is a Havanese and just shy of his third birthday.

You've got a friend in Theo because his dad says he’s never met a stranger and loves a good car ride.

The best part? Theo and Dad never miss Good Morning Cleveland, and we are paws-itively thrilled to be part of their morning routine

Now let’s bark about the forecast.

Once Good Morning Cleveland is over at 7 a.m., Theo will be greeted by temperatures in the low 50s out the door.

It will be a little ruff and chilly, but don't fret - we warm up quickly!

We can copy and paste the doggone delightful forecast from Tuesday to today, what a treat!

Temperatures will be in the 70s with plenty of sun and staying dry for morning, noon, and evening walks and Frisbee tosses.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter