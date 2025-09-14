Paws-itively perfect weather on the way: Here's your Sunday dog walking forecast

Ready for paws-itively perfect weather today? I think Mabel definitely is!

Thank you to Barb Lotus, who submitted this cute picture of Mabel to Good Morning Cleveland.

The weather will be picture-perfect today for walking the dog with plenty of scintillating sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s near the lake and low-to-middle 80s inland. With temperatures approaching 85 degrees near Canton and points south, the ground temperature may exceed 100 degrees, so make sure to protect the paws, or walk the dog outside of the warmest part of the day, like after 4 p.m. this afternoon. Temperatures will be comfortable this evening for a late walk, too.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter