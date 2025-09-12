Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pip, pip hooray: Here's your Friday dog walking furcast

Shout out to Pam Kilrain, who submitted this cute picture of Pippa to Good Morning Cleveland, enjoying a stroll in Lakewood.
Pippa is our dog of the day!

Pippa the pup knows how to live her best life.

She loves to go for walks, hang out in the yard, soaking up belly rubs, and (of course) never says no to a treat or two.

Her mom says that Pippa is a full-figured girlie, so her family affectionately calls her "Mae West" after the curvy actress. Two icons!

Give a biggggg yawn to the forecast, it's the same old dog and dance!

Cool mornings, warm afternoons, and the paws are staying dry!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

