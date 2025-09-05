Plan for howling winds during your September 5 dog walk

Give a big "woof, woof" to Augie!

Augie is a 3-year-old Vizsla who is as silly as they come.

Augie has a famous brother, Percy.

Percy is Dana Perino’s dog.

More fun facts:



🐾 Loves to go on walks.

🐾 Barks at everything.

🐾 Sleeps on the back of the recliner.

🐾 Tricks family members into giving him an extra dinner.

Augie and his four-legged pals will be dealing with some serious weather whiplash over the next few days!

Heading out the doggy door in the morning, it'll be much drier than yesterday morning, but be prepared to still ruff it with chilly temperatures only in the low 50s!

So don’t fur-get your pup’s sweater or even a t-shirt like Augie is rocking in his picture! We just need to paws a few hours for a significant temperature jump. Afternoon highs will be seasonal. Expect temps in the upper 70s along the lakeshore and low 80s inland.

However, hold onto your leashes! The winds will be howling out of the south at 10–20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Most of the day will stay dry (so no extra baths, hooray!), but a stray t-storm could sniff its way into our southern and easternmost communities this evening.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

