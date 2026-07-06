Plenty of puddles for the pups for Monday's dog walking forecast

CLEVELAND — Double the pups... double the fun!

Christine Muccino shared this adorable photo of Roxi (11) and Bella (10), two blue heeler sisters who are happiest with their stuffed hoggies, chasing Frisbees and tennis balls, and, of course, heading out for walkies.

Today's forecast calls for a little extra caution.

A few thunderstorms will develop, and a few could produce torrential downpours. The biggest concern isn't the temperature... It's the heavy rain, lightning, and an elevated risk of localized flooding.

Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 70s, so the heat won't be a problem. Just be sure to keep an eye on the sky before grabbing the leash. If thunder roars, head indoors and avoid walking through flooded streets or trails.

Hopefully, Roxi and Bella can squeeze in a game of Frisbee between the raindrops!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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