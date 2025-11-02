Puptacular Weather for a long Sunday stroll

Look at this happy guy!

Meet our doggo of the day, Finn!

Finn's furmom, Christy Alexee, sent Good Morning Cleveland this pup-tacular photo of Finn.

Finn is a Mini Aussie, and he cannot go anywhere without his soccer ball!

He also loves to take a dip in the Grand River and go on walks.

And the weather today will be purrrfect for a long stroll!

There is only a teeny tiny chance for a sprinkle in our most southern communities.

It will start cloudy, with more sunshine later today and temperatures in the mid- and upper 50s.

