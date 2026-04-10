Rain will put a damper on daytime dog walks

Rain, rain, go away. Or at least that is what our doggie of the day will be thinking this afternoon and evening!

Meet Shiv! Full name, Siobhan.

Jillian Bryson sent Good Morning Cleveland this darling photo of her doghter and we are absolutely mutts over her!

Bryson said that Shiv is a 3-year-old Shiba Inu who was rescued by her human family.

Shiv loves her tennis ball but hates going on walks if there’s the slightest bit of rain.

Which is too bad for two reasons:



She looks pawsitively fetching in that raincoat Rain becomes widespread across NEO today

Early in the morning will be dry, but showers will be unleashed by mid-morning and become widespread by the afternoon.

Get ready for some damp doggies and wet walks!

It will be mild, but keep the sweaters nearby. As the rain trots out this evening, the warmth will be chasing its tail, with chilly temperatures arriving.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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