Showers returning to NEO: Impacts on your dog walks

Woof Woof! Meet this beauty and our dog of the day...Bella!

This cute girl lives in Dundee with her dog mom, Connie Weaver.

Bella is a 5-year-old mini goldendoodle and in the picture her mom sent to News 5, Bella is proudly showing off her favorite squeaker toy!

She certainly knows how to paws for a photo!

This playful pup should be able to get outside and enjoy a dry morning and afternoon; it will be warmer too!

Temperatures should jump like a pup going for a Frisbee to the upper 70s.

A few showers are returning by this evening. However, in Wayne County, where Bella lives, there may be fewer showers compared to communities closer to the lake.

No matter what, this rain looks pretty light, but it could be enough to dampen puppy toes and ruffle some fur!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter