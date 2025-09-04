Soggy Doggy Alert: Your September 4 dog walking forecast

Meet Elsa!

This cutie is a 9-year-old rescue from a puppy mill!

Once afraid of everything, owner Kristi Langa now says she is happy and thriving with her two doggy sisters.

Elsa loves car rides but HATES walks and ... you ready for this... snores!

We are issuing a soggy doggy alert for Thursday because Elsa and all of the other neighborhood dogs are in for a wet walk this morning.

Muddy paws are likely for the morning potty break as rain returns to Northeast Ohio.

There could be pockets of heavy rain, too.

The good news is that by the second half of the day, conditions are improving as rain exits from the Northwest to the Southeast during the afternoon, so a nice evening stroll may be a better call for all the pups and people.

It will be chilly all day, though, with temperatures only in the 60s even after the rain stops!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

