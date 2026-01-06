Soggy doodles for Tuesday's Dog Walking Forecast

Big doodle, little doodle... Soggy doodles!

I know we're warmer today, but we're also wetter. Temps warming into the 40s with scattered light rain. Wet dogs might not be the best dogs, but at least it's milder. You have your choice today, chilly, dry morning walk or a milder, wetter afternoon walk.

And making the right choice comes with age. That's where Max and Remy come in. Sometimes you need someone to show you the ropes. Enter Max. Jill St. James says Max is a retired St. John therapy dog. With years comes wisdom. Wisdom Remy is soaking up!

You can see it in the photo of them sleeping on the stairs. What a photo!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter