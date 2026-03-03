Tricky Tuesday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Walk easy this morning. Freezing rain is a threat. The temps are hovering near freezing, making for a tricky morning walk with the pups.

We're wet today, but temps rebound nicely.

Plan on highs in the middle 40s today. Jacket weather for sure. Rain jackets for most. Especially the farther south you are this afternoon.

Now, if you're Jolene, you can just let the pups go for a run in the pasture? You're good. Jolene Smith says her pups' favorite thing to do is go out in the pasture on their farm. I love it! Great looking farm dogs. A pair of labs. Buckeye is the Chocolate and Harlequin is the Black.

Get out there, get muddy and enjoy some thawing temps this week.

