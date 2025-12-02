Tuesday dog walking forecast: Fluffy snow for the floofs!

Happy Tuesday, dog lovers... and today we’ve got a dynamic duo guaranteed to warm up even the coldest/snowiest morning!

Meet Jett and Jade, shared with us by Joyce Friedhof.

Jett just celebrated his first birthday in October. He's still figuring out this whole winter thing. Turns out he misses his walks when it’s snowy and chilly… because Mom isn’t exactly a fan of winter strolls. (Jett, we don’t blame her. Today’s forecast is ruff!)

Then there’s Jade, Jett’s 6-year-old black lab bestie and the sweetest outdoor enthusiast you’ll ever meet. Joyce says Jade has the most loving eyes. And the kind that probably convince you to open the treat jar every single time.

Together, these two love soaking up the sun in the summer but also enjoy frolicking in the snow when the mood is right. Basically: sunshine or snowflakes, they’re living their best lives. And Joyce? She feels incredibly lucky to have them... we can see why.

For your Tuesday walk:

We had widespread snow overnight, so things are snow-covered and slick this morning. Most of us dry out as the day goes on, but it stays cold, and we’ve got another round of snow coming Thursday.

So take it slow, watch those paws and sidewalks, and maybe channel your inner Jade and Jett... find a little joy in the snow… even if Mom’s not thrilled about it.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter