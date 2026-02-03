Tuesday Dog Walking Forecast is looking milder

CLEVELAND — There's a first for everything. Erin Lieberth and Ellie are their own first. Erin adopted Ellie at 3 months old; now she's an 8-month-old Beagle Mix. That makes her a first, though? Erin has never had a dog before! It's a new adventure, but they're loving it.

Maybe the best "first!"

What isn't a first, more like 12th, is the weather. We're still subfreezing. We'll be warmer than we have been in over a week, although that's not saying much. Looking for the upper 20s this afternoon. So if you're heading out for a walk today, you still need those layers!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter