Tuesday Dog Walking Forecast is looking milder

Ellie is our dog of the day for the Feb. 3 Dog Walking Forecast.
Meet Ellie!
Posted

CLEVELAND — There's a first for everything. Erin Lieberth and Ellie are their own first. Erin adopted Ellie at 3 months old; now she's an 8-month-old Beagle Mix. That makes her a first, though? Erin has never had a dog before! It's a new adventure, but they're loving it.

Maybe the best "first!"

What isn't a first, more like 12th, is the weather. We're still subfreezing. We'll be warmer than we have been in over a week, although that's not saying much. Looking for the upper 20s this afternoon. So if you're heading out for a walk today, you still need those layers!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

