Tuesday's Dog Walking Forecast: A few t-storms are still a paw-sibility today

Give a big hello and woof woof to Asher!

This curly cutie is a 5-year-old Hava-Poo, which means he is a fantastic and fetching mix of Havanese and Poodle.

Asher's human, Sabah Ansari, told us he was born in the southern portion of our viewing area in New Philadelphia, but is now a resident of Solon.

This handsome guy is super pup-ular around his neck of the woods and loves all people and dogs!

News 5 was told Asher is extremely friendly and loving. What a doll!

He also enjoys going on not one, but two walks a day, so the weather forecast is very important to him.

We cannot let Asher down - so let's get to the furcast!

After a stormy Monday, your Tuesday "business" trips outside and dog walks will be much drier.

The rain and storm paw-sibility is not zero today, just much lower than yesterday, so be sure to still have your ears perked to the sky and listen for thunder.

If you hear any - get your tails back inside until the storm passes!

