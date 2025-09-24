Wet Wednesday! Plan for soggy doggy walks on September 24

We have an oldie but goodie for our dog of the day - meet Ralph!

Ralph was adopted by his loving furever family 13 years ago from a shelter in Brookpark.

His dad, Patrick Knoble, said he is a Jack Russel/boxer mix.

Don't the grey whiskers fool you - one of his favorite pastimes is to run around the farm!

Today, his daily run through the pasture might be a bit muddy.

Rain is returning, which means the soggy doggies are returning too!

There will certainly be dry periods throughout the day between waves of rain, which can be heavy at times, accompanied by thunder.

Early in the morning, showers will already be creeping back into Northeast Ohio.

The late morning and early afternoon look to have the highest chance for rain, so plan your potty breaks around that!

By evening, the grass will still be wet, even with fewer showers falling, so muddy and wet paws are likely.

