Winter coming back for today's Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Have you enjoyed our thaw?! Long dog walks in the sun and 50s... Well, we're still in January.

That means brutal cold is always nearby. It's coming back today.

We're kicking off our Friday with 50s, waves of rain, and gusts to 50mph. Be careful and try to stay dry. We're all dry this afternoon, but the chill comes back. We're dropping back into the 40s QUICKLY.

Which is just what our dog of the day prefers. Meet Charlene. An English Cream Golden from Foxwater Farm in London. Does it get better than puppies in snow?!

Linda Sladick says Charlene goes by Charlee for short. Hi Charlee, I have cold and, yes, more snow coming our way.

