Wonderful dog walking weather for this Wednesday

Give a big tail wag and perhaps a bow ... to Frank.

Frank is famous in the dog world!

His mom, Christine Nethery, told News 5 that Frank is an American Kennel Club Belgian Malinois champion. Talk about a real pup-star!

Now that he is 9 years old, he is spending his retirement catching Zzz's, swimming, and giving love to his furever family with tons of kisses.

And this may make Frank's tail really wag! While it may be officially October, it will feel great outside, and in a few days, he may be able to take a dip in the pool! Plan for the 80s returning by this weekend.

As for today's furcast, it will be chilly out the doggy door this morning, but it will warm nicely into the 70s by the afternoon.

Pawfect for walks at any time of day!

The pooches around town may notice their fur ruffling a bit because it will still be breezy on Wednesday, but it will remain bone dry all day (and week).

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter