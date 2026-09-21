Dreary start to the workweek, coolest stretch since May

CLEVELAND —
Dreary stretch continues...
The Power of 5 team may sound like a broken record, but rain showers are on and off this morning and will continue through this evening, with some mist and drizzle at times, too. After a chilly start in the mid-50s in the Akron-Canton and West regions inland, and low 60s near the lake, it will only get to the mid 60s this afternoon.
It will also be breezy to begin the new work week, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible on Monday, mainly lakeside. It will make the dreary stretch feel chilly and raw.
Power of 5 Regions Highlight: South Region
Our South region has seen the most rain this weekend, primarily in southern Tuscarawas County where radar estimates approached 5 inches, leading to some flooding. Showers will be most persistent here again today into early tonight.
5-Day Forecast
Monday: Scattered showers. Cooler & breezy. | High: 66º
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Breezy. | High: 62º
Wednesday: Few showers. Breezy & Cool. | High: 61º
Thursday: Mostly dry, but still cool. | High: 65º
Friday: More sunshine and a touch warmer. | High: 67º
Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!
- Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid.
- Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell.
- Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton.
- West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky.
- South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown
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