Dry but Chilly Saturday

CLEVELAND — The cold will not last much longer. Temperatures will begin to climb by the weekend. Highs will be back in the 40s - which is more seasonable for December. Much of Saturday will be dry, with increasing clouds by Saturday evening. The next system will arrive by Saturday night and will continue until Sunday. A wintry mix will be possible during the onset of precipitation late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. So there could be some slick areas for those heading out early Sunday.

The highest/most widespread chance for rain looks to be early on Sunday, with some breaks for the second half of the day. If you are going to the Browns Game - plan for rain!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: More clouds. Milder. Rain late. | High: 40º

Sunday: Rain likely, especially first half of the day.| High: 44º

Monday: More rain. | High: 53º

Tuesday: Drier. Chilly.| High: 42º

Wednesday: Rain returns. Chilly.| High: 39º

Thursday: Snow showers possible. Colder.| High: 34º

Friday: Few snow showers. Cold.| High: 33º

