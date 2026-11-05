Drying out briefly before cooler air and more rain head our way

CLEVELAND —

Damp weather & cooler temperatures

The steadiest rain tapers off this evening and overnight. A few isolated light showers could still be hanging around Thursday morning and afternoon, but most of the day should be drier.

The bigger change Thursday is the cooler air. After an early day high in the low 60s, we’ll hold in the 50s all day and drop into the 40s by Thursday night and Friday morning. A secondary cold front and wrap around rain from an area of low pressure will bring the return of light showers by Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

This rain does not look heavy, but keeps the damp weather in play. This second cold front will usher in even colder temperatures for Friday and Saturday. Plan for temperatures in the low 50s. With cooler temperatures and lingering moisture, a few lake-effect rain showers possible on Saturday before drier air rolls in on Sunday.

And if you’re making weekend plans, grab the heavier jacket. Afternoon temps only reach the 40s to near 50°. Quite a change from Tuesday’s sunshine and 70s. The rest of the 7-Day stays in the 50s, with a slight warming and drier trend early next week.

Power of 5 Regions Highlight: West Region

As expected, the heaviest rain fell across our West Region (and across the western half of the entire viewing area). Rainfall amounts were over half an inch in the west, with some communities, such as Mansfield picked up over an inch of rain. While the heaviest rain fell in the west region on Wednesday, the lake effect showers on Saturday will impact our northeastern communities the most, such as across the Snowbelt Region.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast:

Thursday: Looking mostly dry but cooler. | High: 59º

Friday: Chilly with a few rain showers. | High: 50°

Saturday: A few rain showers, still chilly. | High: 50º

Sunday: Looking drier, seasonable. | High: 54º

Monday: Partly sunny and seasonable. | High: 55º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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