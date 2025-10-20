Drying out but GUSTY keeping temps on the chilly side all day.

CLEVELAND — An isolated shower chance will be possible during the morning on Monday, with otherwise sunshine returning for the second half of the day. It will remain cooler and breezy, as highs only top off in the mid to upper 50s for many areas Monday afternoon.

Another round of showers will return by the middle of the week, as cooler air moves over a warm Lake Erie. This will bring more lake effect shower chances by Wednesday and Thursday, especially. Temperatures will remain well below average for most of the week, as highs will only top off in the mid to upper 50s.

Drier conditions move in by Friday, before more shower chances return for the weekend, as highs top off in the upper 50s to around 60.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Early shower chance. Cooler again and still breezy. | High: 56º

Tuesday: Few showers. Seasonable. | High: 59º

Wednesday: Lake Effect Showers. Cooler again. | High: 54º

Thursday: Lingering showers. Coolest day. | High: 55º

Friday: Partly sunny. Not as cool but drier. | High: 56º

Saturday: Few showers. Touch warmer. | High: 55º

Sunday: Shower chances continue. | High: 57º

