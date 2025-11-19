Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Drying out but this stubborn cloud covr na dchilly air isn't going anywhere

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Cleveland weather
Akron weather
Weather - clouds
Posted

CLEVELAND — Some patchy fog will be possible into the morning on Wednesday. Will need the winter coats to begin the day with most in the mid-30s.

More clouds, but drier conditions are on tap for your Wednesday, along with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will warm into the mid 40s for most, which is still a few degrees shy of par for this time of the year.

Temperatures will bump a few degrees for the end of the week, with highs in the lower 50s by Friday. Rain chances begin to return with the warmer air, with best chances to the south of Greater Cleveland on Friday and early Saturday.

We dry out for the second half of the weekend, but rain chances don't stay away for long. Could need the umbrella again by Tuesday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Dry again. Mostly cloudy. Not as chilly. | High: 44º

Thursday: Isolated showers possible late. Seasonable and breezy. | High: 47º

Friday: More rain, especially south. Warm and breezy. | High: 50º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Drying out. Cooler. | High: 47º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.