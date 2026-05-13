Drying out but we'll have to wait for the warm-up

CLEVELAND — SOAKED overnight but not all day. We're drying out QUICKLY this morning and should stay mostly dry for the next few days.

I can't rule out an isolated t-shower midday south of Akron, but most of us are dry. The biggest impact may be the wind.

Winds gusting over 20mph will bring us cooler air. We'll drop from near 60 midday into the mid-50s by the evening commute. Not a DRASTIC drop but noticeable enough. You may want to keep the jackets all day... Tomorrow too!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Drying early, then cooling. | High: 58º (midday then dropping)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers possible. | High: 58º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Still below the norm. | High: 63º

Saturday: Warm & breezy with scattered storms. | High: 76º

Sunday: A few storms possible, very warm. | High: 79º

Monday: Heat building with a slim shot at thunder. | High: 85º

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