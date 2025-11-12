Drying out. Clearing out. Thawing out... Winter is moving out!

CLEVELAND — We made it through! This year's first taste of winter was a wild one... Frigid temps, warm ground, heavy snow, whiteout conditions... and sun.

Today is a transitional day! Other than an isolated (mostly rain) shower in Ashtabula county... we're dry! And brighter. That means temps will be on the rise. We're warming back into the upper 40s.

We're dry and mild again Thursday with 40s followed by 50s Friday. May even squeeze out 60º Saturday before the drop comes back.

Plano n rain late Saturday into Sunday followed by a quick drop into the 40s and eventually 30s overnight into Monday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Isolated light showers east, sun west. | High: 47º

Thursday: Dry. Partly sunny. | High: 49º

Friday: Partly sunny. Seasonable. | High: 52º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Warm. Rain returning late.| High: 61º

