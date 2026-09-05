Early storms Saturday, drier rest of Labor Day weekend

CLEVELAND — There is finally an end to this stormy weather pattern, and it arrives for the Labor Day holiday weekend. After some drenching downpours and loud thunder for parts of the West and South region overnight, only an isolated chance of storms continues through early afternoon. A few downpours lakeside midday will fizzle as they move inland with the lake breeze by 3 or 4 in the afternoon.

Get ready for the humidity to finally come down, and the temperatures will follow down, too.

Power of 5 Regions highlight: South Region

As the humidity drops and a cooler north wind takes over this afternoon, inland areas will cool down more than lakefront communities. Lows in the South region could get down to the low-to-mid 50s tonight, and even cooler tomorrow night.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast

Today: Isolated AM storms. Partly cloudy and cooler. | High: 77º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Stray lake shower. | High: 75º

Labor Day Monday: Dry & mild. Mostly sunny. | High: 79º

Tuesday: Humidity Building. | High: 83º

Wednesday: Hot and humid. Chance of storms. | High: 88º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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