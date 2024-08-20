Watch Now
Enjoy this break from Summer heat because it's coming back... soon!

CLEVELAND — A hint of Fall is in the air for the next couple of days across Northern Ohio just as many head back to the classroom for a new year.

I expect more sunshine on Tuesday with less wind. But we're still hanging out in the 60s. Grab the jackets of hoodies and enjoy the break!

Sun comes back in full force Wednesday and so do the 70s... We'll do our best Bon Jovi impression and return to the 80s Friday into the weekend.

What To Expect:

  • Fall-like temps Tuesday
  • More sun midweek
  • Summer heat returns late week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Still cool for August. | High: 69º

Wednesday: Touch warmer. Mainly sunny. | High: 72º

Thursday: More sun and warmer. | High: 74º

Friday: Warming up. | High: 80º

Saturday: Summer returns. Still dry. | High: 84º

