Enjoy this comfortable weather, heat & humidity are on the way

CLEVELAND — Our summers usually get going once we kick off June. That trend may be a bit delayed, but not for long. We're getting the sun and the dry time, but the heat just isn't building... yet!

After a cooler-than-normal May, temperatures will remain slightly below par again today. Most of us barely make it into the lower 70s. The middle 70s are average. We'll see that on Wednesday. Then the warming trend gets going as we're wrapping up the work week, along with more noticeable humidity. As temperatures increase, so do the rain chances.

Highs by Friday and into the start of the weekend will be in the low to mid-80s. Dry weather will stick around on Friday, rain chances returning this weekend for the first time since LAST week. While it is too soon to discuss exact timing or placement of showers and storms, it is not a bad idea to plan for showers and storms for any outdoor events you may have this weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Sunny and comfortable.| High: 72º

Wednesday: Sunny and seasonable.| High: 75º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer.| High: 80º

Friday: Hot & humid.| High: 84º

Saturday: Hot, humid with scattered storms.| High: 80º

Sunday: Few storms. Muggy.| High: 77º

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