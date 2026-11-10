"Gales of November" coming late week bringing cold, rain and snow

CLEVELAND —

Soak up the sun today. November comes knocking later this week

If you like sunshine and 60s in November, today is your day.

We’ll see plenty of sun with highs around 61°. Pretty easy weather for any outdoor plans, yard work or maybe one last round of leaf cleanup before things turn colder and wetter later this week.

More clouds for Veterans Day

The sun takes a back seat Wednesday. Expect more clouds with highs in the middle 50s.

If you're heading to the Veterans Day parade at 12:30 p.m., grab a jacket, but thankfully you shouldn't need the umbrella. It’ll be cloudy and cool, but pretty manageable for mid-November.

An isolated shower could sneak in Wednesday night. That’s our first hint of a much bigger change coming.

Thursday is a raw one

By Thursday, we’re talking scattered rain and highs only around 47°.

Some of that rain could come down pretty hard at times as Lake Erie helps give the showers a little extra boost. It’s one of those days where the combination of 40s and rain will probably make it feel even colder.

Definitely an umbrella-and-heavier-jacket kind of day.

Wait, are those snowflakes Friday?

Yep, it's possible.

Friday turns even colder with highs struggling to around 40°. Lake effect showers will continue, and we could start mixing some wet snowflakes in with the rain.

The air higher above us will be cold enough for snowflakes to form. Most should melt on the trip down, but some may not melt completely before reaching us.

So don't be surprised if you look out the window Friday and see cold raindrops and a few big, wet snowflakes falling at the same time.

This doesn't look like a big road-impact situation. Roads should mainly stay wet. It's more of a "Was that our first snowflake?" kind of setup.

Still chilly this weekend

We'll keep a few lake effect rain or wet snow showers around Saturday, but there should be fewer of them. Highs only make it to around 44°, so the heavier jacket isn't going anywhere.

Sunday looks a little better. We'll get more sunshine with only an isolated lake effect shower possible and highs around 45°.

And if you're heading to the Browns game, layer up. We're talking legit November football weather. Chilly, around the 40s, and just enough of a lake effect chance that you'll want to keep an eye on the forecast before heading out.

5-Day Forecast:

Tuesday: More sun, more warmth. | High: 61º

Wednesday: More clouds. Cooler and breezy. | High: 57º

Thursday: Soaked with (at times, heavy) rain. | High: 47º

Friday: Showers continue. 1st Flakes? Chilly. | High: 40º

Saturday: Lake effect rain/snow showers. Chilly. | High: 44º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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