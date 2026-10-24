Fabulous forecast this weekend

CLEVELAND —

Sun-sational weekend

Northeast Ohio weather is in a rhythm. Crisp cold mornings, sunny and comfy afternoons. This morning is no exception. Patchy frost in Wayne and Ashtabula counties, some patchy fog in Lorain and Tuscarawas counties, otherwise sunny with upper 30s and lower 40s. Lots of sunshine dominates the sky again today with highs a touch warmer this afternoon thanks to a light SE wind, a warmer wind direction. Friday was 64 in Cleveland. Going for 66 today. Tomorrow? How about 70? Yes. Even warmer and nicer! Only a few late-day clouds.

Power of 5 Regions highlight: Cleveland Metro, Cavs Home Opener

After a crisp start, it is wonderful weekend weather. That includes if you're heading to Rocket Arena for the home opener. Let's go Cavs!

Regional Weather

A Weekend Warm-Up

If we squeeze out a 70-degree day Sunday, it'll be the first in over a week. There's another shot at 70 Monday. For late October, we’ll take it. That is running about 10 degrees above average!

Any rain chances look to hold off until mid week (and they truthfully do not look very impressive). The pattern should turn wetter by Halloweekend. It is too early to know if the rain holds off until after trick-or-treating but next Sunday and Monday will be rainy at this point. Be sure to check back for the Halloween forecast and if it will be a trick or a treat!

5-Day Forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny & a touch warmer. | High: 66º

Sunday: Mostly sunny & warm. | High: 70º

Monday: A few more clouds. | High: 70º

Tuesday: Mostly sunner & cooler. | High: 63º

Saturday: Partly sunny & a touch warmer. | High: 67º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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