Fabulous Friday before the wetter Weekend

CLEVELAND —

Enjoying a Picture-Perfect Friday Before the Weekend

Northeast Ohio is waking up to some of the nicest weather we've seen in quite a while. Humidity is low, sunshine is bright, and there's hardly any wind to speak of. Some spots in the Snowbelt dropped into the lower 50s this morning, making for a crisp start to the day.

Despite the cool morning, temps will warm quickly under full sunshine. Highs climb back to seasonable levels near 82 degrees this afternoon with comfortable humidity sticking around all day. It's the kind of weather that makes you want to spend every minute outside.

Power of 5 Spotlight: Snowbelt Region

It's the first Friday of the school year for many districts across the Snowbelt, and the weather couldn't be much better. Kids heading to the bus stop this morning may need a light jacket with temps in the lower 50s, but those extra layers won't be needed for long. Sunshine will help temps climb quickly through the morning, leading to a comfortable afternoon for recess, outdoor activities, and after-school sports.

Regional Weather

As everyone settles back into the school routine, remember to slow down around school zones and watch for children walking, biking, or crossing streets. Drivers may be getting used to new traffic patterns and bus schedules, making extra caution especially important during the morning and afternoon commute.

Quiet Through Tonight for Most

Most of Northeast Ohio stays dry through the day and much of tonight. A brief pop-up shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out this evening or overnight across the West Region, but the vast majority of us remain dry until rain returns Saturday.

Browns Fans Should Keep an Eye on the Weather Saturday

If you're heading to the Browns' preseason game with a 1 p.m. kickoff, make sure to keep an eye on the forecast. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to build into Northeast Ohio around midday, which could impact portions of the game.

Outdoor sporting events become dangerous quickly when thunderstorms approach. If thunder roars, head indoors immediately. Lightning can strike miles away from the storm itself, and heavy downpours can reduce visibility in the stands and on area roadways. Gusty winds may also create hazards for tailgaters and fans carrying tents, umbrellas, or other loose items. Keep weather alerts enabled on your phone and be prepared to move to shelter if warnings are issued.

Enjoy today's incredible weather because changes are on the way this weekend.

5 Day Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. A stray storm late west. | High: 82º

Saturday: Scattered rain arriving midday. | High: 80º

Sunday: A few lingering Showers. | High: 72º

Monday: Slim shot at rain. | High: 71º

Tuesday: More sun, Comfortable. | High: 75º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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