Fall Preview: Chilly temps , breezy winds and lake effect showers

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a chilly & breezy weekend! This is a true preview of fall!
A chilly Saturday is setting up for Northern Ohio. Blustery winds, partly sunny skies, and yes...Lake effect rain showers. The greatest potential for continued wet weather will be in our northern and eastern communities in the primary and second snow (rain) belts. Highs on Saturday will struggle into the lower 60s.
Browns Sunday looks dry and Fall-like with highs near 70 degrees under a partly sunny sky!
What To Expect:
- Another chilly shot this weekend
- Blustery on Saturday with lake effect showers
- Drier & cooler for Browns Sunday
- Warming next week
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Scattered showers early. Lots of clouds. Lake effect showers during the afternoon. Much Cooler.| High: 62º
Sunday: Partly sunny. Cool.| High: 70º
Monday: Dry and comfortable.| High: 79º
