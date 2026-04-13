Feeling more like summer in between these waves of rain and thunder

CLEVELAND — What a week. Are you ready for summer?! This is a very summer-like week; if you plan it out right.

Temps all week will be WAY above average, don't worry, we'll make up for it next week!

This week, it's all about planning around storms. Today's rain will be brief and early. This afternoon looks bright, windy & warm. Plan on near 80º for a high.

Tomorrow looks similar. Morning rain, midday t-showers, and afternoon sun. Also, near 80º.

Things get a bit more unclear midweek as far as timing goes. Wednesday looks like the most active day this week in storm coverage. They'll likely be the strongest we see all week, also.

We'll watch for timing and update you as soon as we get a handle on them. Similar story for Thursday. Plan on storms, but not all day.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Morning rain. Afternoon storms.| High: 80°

Tuesday: A few storms. Humid.| High: 81°

Wednesday: Scattered storms. Humid.| High: 79°

Thursday: A few late day storms possible. | High: 77°

Friday: Bright and warm, pick day of the week. | High: 73º

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