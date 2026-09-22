Few hours of summer left but fall air is already here

CLEVELAND — Fall officially begins this evening, and the weather is getting the season started a little early.

Clouds, gusty winds, and cool temps will keep Northeast Ohio feeling more like October than late September. Highs only reach the lower 60s today, nearly 20 degrees cooler than what we saw just a couple of weeks ago. Winds will gust up to 30 mph, making it feel even cooler at times.

An isolated light rain shower is possible today, with the better chance arriving this evening as fall officially begins.

Lakeshore Impact

The biggest weather story may be along Lake Erie. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect with waves building to 4 to 8 feet. The lake water is still relatively warm, hovering near 70 degrees, but it's way too dangerous to swim with a high risk for rip currents.

Wednesday: Wetter, But Not A Washout

Rain becomes more widespread Wednesday, and a few downpours are likely. The good news is this does not look like an all-day washout. There will be dry periods mixed in with the rain.

Temps stay stuck in the middle 60s, keeping that autumn feel firmly in place.

Looking Ahead

After Wednesday, the forecast settles down.

The rest of the week looks dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will remain cool, but temps gradually climb about a degree or two each day. By the weekend, highs are expected to return to around 70 degrees.

5-Day Forecast

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Windy with gusts to 30mph. | High: 63º

Wednesday: Few downpours. Breezy & still cool. | High: 64º

Thursday: Mostly dry, but still cool. | High: 65º

Friday: More sunshine and a touch warmer. | High: 67º

Saturday: More sun, closer to the norm. | High: 69º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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