Few T'Showers and Humid across NEO

CLEVELAND — A few thundershowers will be possible across NEO for your Sunday as a front moves through the region. Some heavy rain is possible, as we're still dealing with humid conditions. Temperatures will be cooler than Saturday, as highs top off in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

An isolated shower and or rumble of thunder will linger into the overnight. Otherwise, we will begin to dry out tonight and into Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Monday, with highs around 80.

More rain moves in for the day on Tuesday, along with warmer temperatures. We'll need to keep an eye on Tuesday for the threat of stronger storms as a front moves through.

As we head into the end of the week, we can expect more refreshing air to move in. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday, along with much less humidity! This will continue into the end of the week, along with more sunshine by Thursday and Friday!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Humid with Scattered t'showers. | High: 84º

Monday: Mostly dry. Humid. | High: 81º

Tuesday: Scattered showers, Few storms. Humid. | High: 86º

Wednesday: Few t'showers. Cooler and less humid. | High: 79º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 78º

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. | High: 82º

Saturday: Mostly dry. Touch warmer. | High: 84º

