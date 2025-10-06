First day of the work week... Last day of summer heat!

CLEVELAND — Summer-like temperatures will continue for another day across Northeast Ohio to begin the new work week. Highs will top off in the low to mid-80s on Monday, but more clouds are expected to return to the region, and the area will remain mostly dry. A cold front will begin to make an appearance late Monday into Tuesday.

Our stretch of dry days will come to an end on Tuesday, and so will the late-season heat. A stray pop-up shower can't be ruled out on Monday evening, mainly south and west of Akron, but widespread showers are expected to wait until Tuesday during the morning commute. Plan on scattered rain on Tuesday with some isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms. Rain and or storms could produce heavy rain at times, with some minor flooding possible. Behind the front on Wednesday, expect drier and much cooler air to round out the workweek. We actually look to fall BELOW average by then! Highs will struggle to reach the low 60s on Wednesday afternoon and fall to near 40 degrees Thursday morning, with 30s inland. Some patchy frost will be possible across our inland communities for the first time this season!

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Super sunny and HOT, clouds return late day. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Waves of heavy rain. | High: 71º

Wednesday: Drying early but staying chilly. | High: 60º

Thursday: Bright but still cool. | High: 61º

Friday: Seasonable.| High: 65º

Saturday: Slim shot at rain. | High: 68º

